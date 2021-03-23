Double homicide caught on Zoom

Video

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Two people were found stabbed to death in their home in the Los Angeles area on Monday.

Part of the incident was witnessed by someone on the other end of a Zoom call. That person called police.

Police arrived to find a man's body outside, and a woman's body inside the house. Both of them were in their 60's.

As police were investigating, a man arrived in their car and said he lived there. Police then detained the man as a person of interest, but are not calling him a suspect at this time.