Mexicali Man Arrested For Butchering and Cooking Dog

Video

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA/KECY) - A 50-year-old man was arrested Sunday in Mexicali for allegedly butchering and cooking a dog. The case has now been turned over the newly formed Animal Abuse Unit who searched the man's home, rescuing three other dogs.

Police responded to the home of Daniel Palma after neighbors accused him of butchering and grilling a dog in the backyard of his home.

Mexicali Police say that Palma attempted to assault police officers with a knife, he was arrested and booked for assaulting an officer and carrying a deadly weapon.

Palma appeared before the Baja California State Attorney on Tuesday, if found guilty he could spend up to 3 years behind bars.