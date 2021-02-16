Registration for COVID-19 vaccine appointments begins for state site in Tucson

Video

TUCSON, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Arizonans will be able to register starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, for nearly 12,000 appointments available at a state COVID-19 vaccination site at the University of Arizona in Tucson.

The Arizona Department of Health Services, the university, and the Pima County Health Department are partnering to operate the site at the university’s mall area.

The state vaccination site will expand the current capacity and hours of operation at the existing university site, which has been vaccinating Priority 1B populations in Pima County since the week of Jan. 19. The transition to a state site will add the nearly 12,000 appointments between Thursday, Feb. 18, and March 6.

The partnership will also allow for expanded hours of operation, with eventual capacity to operate 24/7 as more vaccine doses arrive in Arizona. At full capacity, the site can serve up to 6,000 people per day.

Registration for these appointments will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, at podvaccine.azdhs.gov. A Spanish version of the site will be available for the start of registration for the new appointments. Those without computer access or needing extra help registering can call 1-844-542-8201 for assistance.