Woman wants Tom Brady to apologize for tossing Lombardi trophy

(KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - A Florida woman says she wants an apology from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady for what he did with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning the Super Bowl.

WFTX-TV reported that Lorraine Grohs was upset after seeing Brady toss the trophy across the water during a boat parade celebrating the win last week.

"It really upset me that this trophy was disgraced and disrespected by being thrown as if it was a real football," she said.

Grohs said her father, Greg, was a master silversmith at Tiffany & Co., which created the Lombardi Trophy in 1967.

"This has nothing to do with your athletic ability whatsoever. It has everything to do with disrespecting a highly coveted trophy that a lot of work goes into by all the other silversmiths and all the other team players," Grohs said. "I personally would like an apology, not just to me and my family and the other silversmiths but to the fans, all the football fans the other team players."

There has been no comment from Brady or the NFL on the matter, but the Buccaneers general manager sent out a tweet poking fun at the situation saying she should "lighten up."

The Lombardi Trophy is still made by Tiffany's, but since 2017 it's produced by silversmiths in Cumberland.