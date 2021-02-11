Yuma’s Best! The votes are in and your local news leader continues its streak

Video

The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce and Yuma Sun hosted the 23rd Annual Yuma's Best award ceremony virtual edition on social media

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In the beginning, entries for the annual survey which rated anything and everything Yuma had to be faxed. More than two decades later, the survey has now gone digital.

The Yuma's Best survey asked respondents to choose the 'best of' in multiple catagories. The survey ranges from topics like the best eatery, repair shop and even the most popular community event.

This year, a new catagory was added because of recent cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new catagory asked respondents which cancelled event they missed most and the overwhelming choice was the Yuma County Fair.

KYMA-TV was chosen as Yuma County's news leader for the 20th year in a row. Respondents also voted for their choice as the best 'TV Personality' and KYMA TV's Lead Anchor Jenny Day topped the list. Following Day was Sunrise Anchor Dominique Newland, also with KYMA-TV. Rob Fram came in third place. Congrats to all!