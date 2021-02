Video

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) -- Wednesday is National Women Physicians Day.

It's a time to remember the female doctors who have paved the way for others and recognize the work they do each and every day.

Statistics show the number of female doctors gradually increased in the last two decades. In 2016, 35 percent of physicians were women.

If you want to celebrate on social media you can use the hashtags: Women Docs Inspire and NWPD.