Six Arrested For ‘Altering’ ‘Hollywood’ Sign

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KYMA/KECY) - Six people were arrested for trespassing -- after temporally altering the famous "Hollywood" sign.

A white dash changed the "D" into a "B" and a tarp with the letter "B" on it later covered the "W."

The two changes turned "Hollywood" into "Hollyboob."

The accused trespassers said it was for breast cancer awareness.

The 5 men and 1 woman were taken into custody, cited for misdemeanor trespassing, and released.

The LAPD says there was no actual vandalism since the sign was not damaged.

Park rangers quickly restored the sign to "Hollywood."