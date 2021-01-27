Local church combines ‘Girl Power’ with a higher power

Video

Champion Church of Yuma host its annual Speak-Love Women's Conference

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's an event that hits close to home for Pastor LaCinda Bloomfield. As a young pastor's wife she tells us that an invitation to a women's empowerment conference changed her life.

When Bloomfield moved to Yuma, she made it her mission to start a women's conference in order to help others. On February 19th and 20th, the Champion Church will host their annual conference.

Bloomfield tells us that it's important for women to know their true strengths. The conference is open to both adult women and teen girls.

"Right now, we can become so self-focused. So many of us are isolated and we're closed in and this is a time for women to come and just be open and be free and truly experience something amazing." said by Pastor LaCinda Bloomfield.

This year, the conference will feature Missionary Dr. Ladonna Osborn who is the daughter of renowned televangelist T.L. Osborn and Social Influencer Real Talk Kim. Real Talk Kim has been featured on Doctor Oz and was a cast member on Preachers of Atlanta on the Oxygen Network.

For information and tickets you can visit the church's website.