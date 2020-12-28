Video

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - If you received any Chocolate treats over the holidays, Monday is the time to indulge.

That's because it's National Chocolate Candy Day.

Chocolate comes from the Tropical Cacao Tree. It has been around for at least three millennia, according to National Calendar Day.

The first box of Chocolate was made in 1842. Five years later, sugar was added to create the popular Chocolate treats that we love today.

Now, Americans consume about 12 pounds of chocolate each year.