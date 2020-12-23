UK company launches $30 bottled air range for homesick expats

Video

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) — Thanks to ever-changing Covid-19 travel restrictions, many people around the world have found themselves stranded far away from home this year.

Over in the UK, a fast-spreading new coronavirus variant has led to several countries around the world imposing bans and restrictions on travel to the nation, meaning a large number of residents currently abroad will not be able to return any time soon.



However, relocation website My Baggage has dreamed up a special gift for homesick residents that's quite literally a breath of fresh air.

he company is currently selling bottles of "authentic" air from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to provide UK residents overseas with the scent of home.



Priced at £25 (around $33,) the 500 milliliter bottle comes with a cork stopper, so the recipient can keep opening it up and taking in the aroma whenever they need a pick-me-up.



Aside from the four UK countries, the company can also take on special requests for any other specific UK locations, and say they've recently fulfilled an order from a Welshman who requested a sample of air from the mountainous region of Snowdonia in northwestern Wales.



Meanwhile, special limited edition bottles featuring air taken from the London Underground or a fish and chip shop in Norfolk are also available.