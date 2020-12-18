Skip to Content
Imperial Valley Motorcycle Riders hold toy run this weekend

Abate 38 and the Imperial Valley Motorcycle Riders are hosting their annual toy run on Saturday

El Centro, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Abate 38 and the Imperial Valley Motorcycle Riders are hosting their annual run. But, this year they will not hold their annual lunch, due to the pandemic.

On Saturday, December 19, 2020, riders and drivers are invited to come out to Coyne Powersports (2351 S. 4th Street). This year there is no registration fee and all their asking for is a new unwrapped toy.

The Toy Run is set to start at 9 a.m. (PST) and then head towards the McNeece House a temporary placement facility for foster children.

Joe Teposte

Award-Winning Photojournalist, News Professional Trainer, Production, Writer, 20+ Years in Yuma News.

