Consumer watchdog releases list of most dangerous toys of 2020

Video

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - A consumer watchdog group has released its list of the most dangerous toys of 2020.

World Against Toys Causing Harm is cautioning parents against getting these toys for the holidays.

The first toy on the list are Calico Critters Nursery Friends. The group says the box lists it for children three and up, but they say there's still potential choking for young children.

Another toy is the "Get Outside Go Launch.” The packaging includes a warning label of choking and outdoor use, but the group says the toy can cause potential eye and facial injuries.

The Avengers Vribraniaum Claw, which is number three on the list, can also cause potential eye and facial injuries.

Overall, the group cautions against toys that encourage aggressive play because they often come with a risk of injury.