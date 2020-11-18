Yuma country singer wins battle round on ‘The Voice’

Video

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - A local Yuma singer advances to the next round after winning the Battle round on NBC's 'The Voice.'

Tanner Gomes, 28, competed against 15-year-old Skylar Alyvia Mayton. Both contestants, who are on Team Kelly, battled it out singing a duet to Brad Paisley and Alison Krauss’ “Whiskey Lullaby."

"She's (Kelly Clarkson) a fan of high notes. In the battle she said maybe don't hit that higher note because I wasn't hitting it confident enough. But, I ended up taking the risk even though she said maybe don't do that. And I did it and she picked me, probably because of it," said Gomes.

Because of Gomes win, he will stay on fighting hard to keep the interest of his coach, Kelly, as he further his journey on the singing competition show.

Tune in to "The Voice" on Mondays and Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on NBC 11.