AAA Releases 2020 Thanksgiving Travel Forecast

(KYMA, KECY) - A new study found that travelers hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday travel period will experience less traffic and congestion than in previous years due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

According to AAA Travel, there were an estimated 50 million Americans expected to travel for Thanksgiving, but a recent rise in COVID-19 cases and recommendations to stay home from health and government officials is likely to result in an even lower number of holiday travelers.

AAA Travel anticipates at least a 10 percent drop in travel, which would be the largest one-year decrease since the Great Recession in 2008. Tourists are also expected to drive shorter distances and reduce the number of days they are away.