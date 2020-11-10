Meet the U.S. Naval Academy’s First Black Commanding Officer-In-Charge of Student Body

Video

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (KYMA/KECY) - For the first time in U.S. Naval Academy history, a Black woman will be in charge of the student body.

Midshipman First Class (MIDN 1/C) Sydney Barber has been named Brigade Commander for the Spring semester.

That's the highest student leadership position at the military school in Annapolis, Maryland.

MIDN 1/C Barber will lead much of the day-to-day activities and training for more than 4,400 cadets.

MIDN 1/C Barber is a Mechanical Engineering major, who aspires to be a Marine Corps Ground Officer.

The announcement follows another big "First" for black women in the U.S. Navy.

In July, Lieutenant J.G. Madeline Swegle became the Navy's first Black female tactical air pilot.