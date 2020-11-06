Wendy’s Free Honey Chicken Biscuit, Fries App Offer
(KYMA, KECY) - Get a free honey butter chicken biscuit at Wendy’s.
The fast food chain has been consistently offering amazing deals via their app; the latest being their new breakfast option.
The biscuit comes with any purchase from the Wendy’s mobile app.
That’s not the only deal, though.
Get a free classic chicken sandwich with any app purchase also $2.00 off any breakfast or premium combo and free pub fries with a mobile purchase.
The biscuit is available during breakfast hours and for a limited time only.
