Arizona nursing home, Haven of Lakeside, linked to 11 deaths, 73 positive cases in COVID-19 outbreak

Video

(KYMA, KECY/ABC15) - An Arizona long-term care facility is now reporting 11 deaths, and dozens of positive COVID-19 cases among residents and staff members, according to public health officials, reported by ABC 15 Arizona.

In a statement on Monday, Navajo County officials said they are working with Haven of Lakeside to contain and stop the spread of COVID-19 inside the facility that is in Pinetop-Lakeside.

As of November 2, there have been 73 positive cases among residents and staff members, and sadly 11 deaths, according to a press release by Navajo County officials.