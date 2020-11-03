Arizona nursing home, Haven of Lakeside, linked to 11 deaths, 73 positive cases in COVID-19 outbreak
(KYMA, KECY/ABC15) - An Arizona long-term care facility is now reporting 11 deaths, and dozens of positive COVID-19 cases among residents and staff members, according to public health officials, reported by ABC 15 Arizona.
In a statement on Monday, Navajo County officials said they are working with Haven of Lakeside to contain and stop the spread of COVID-19 inside the facility that is in Pinetop-Lakeside.
As of November 2, there have been 73 positive cases among residents and staff members, and sadly 11 deaths, according to a press release by Navajo County officials.
