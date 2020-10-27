Yuma Police ask for your support for special athletes

More than 21,000 Special Olympians call Arizona home, and officers say they're proud to support them.

"It's important, because they work so hard all year to be able to compete in the Special Olympics. So we just want to be there for them and really show support. Just be there as a community and bring out the love that Yuma has." said Officer Ashley McCleney.

The state's Special Olympians compete in 675 regional competitions in 21 different sports. Special Olympics allows them to stay active, build bonds and socialize.

Fry's also holds a drawing each year for those who donate more than $20. They're entered into a drawing for a $500 Fry's gift card.