Yuma Police ask for your support for special athletes
YPD teams up with Fry's Food Store to raise funds for Special Olympics
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Once again this year the Yuma Police Department (YPD) will team up with Fry's to support some very special local athletes, and all you have to do to help is fill up your gas tank.
On Thursday, the grocery chain will host its 8th Annual Fry's Fuel of Dreams campaign at it's 24th Street location. YPD officers will be on hand to pump gas, clean car windows, and talk to customers about Special Olympics.
|8th Annual Fry's Fuel of Dreams
|Thursday, October 29, 2020
|3-6pm
|Fry's Fuel Center
|500 W. 24th Street (corner of 24th & 4th Avenue)
More than 21,000 Special Olympians call Arizona home, and officers say they're proud to support them.
"It's important, because they work so hard all year to be able to compete in the Special Olympics. So we just want to be there for them and really show support. Just be there as a community and bring out the love that Yuma has." said Officer Ashley McCleney.
The state's Special Olympians compete in 675 regional competitions in 21 different sports. Special Olympics allows them to stay active, build bonds and socialize.
Fry's also holds a drawing each year for those who donate more than $20. They're entered into a drawing for a $500 Fry's gift card.
Comments