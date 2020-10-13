Phoenix family discovers airplane part in backyard

Video

(KYMA, KECY) - Charlie and Jaclyn High spend a lot of time in their backyard, playing with the dogs and their two little boys. But you can bet they were happy no one was outside last Friday, when something strange landed near their back door, reported by AzFamily.

It was a white piece of metal. "The side that was all white was on the ground, and looked to me like a sign with zip ties on it or something," said Charlie. "Picked it up and flipped it over and saw some of the words and writing on it, and pretty immediately thought this fell from an airplane."

The object appears to be some type of panel from an airplane lavatory. It measures about a foot by a foot and a half, and weighs around 2 pounds.

"I was very thankful my kids weren't outside, even my dogs," said Jaclyn. "It missed my tortoise, but I'm glad it didn't hit a car that somebody was driving."