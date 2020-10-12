Military Matters: Honoring Sgt. Richard Williams

Video

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - For this week's military matters we honor a Sargeant whose job is not for the faint of heart.

Sergeant Richard Williams an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technician with the Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS) aboard MCAS Yuma.

As an EOD tech, Sgt. Williams is responsible for the protection of personnel and property from any hazards that can arise from live, chemical, nuclear, or improvised explosives.

In the 8 years that he has served in the Marine Corps, Sgt. Williams has obtained a special billet in Advanced Manufacturing and was also stationed at Camp Hansen in Okinawa.

When Sgt. Williams is not keeping an eye out from explosive hazards you can catch him hiking, going to the firing range, and even spending time with his family.

From 13 On Your Side, we thank you for your continued service, Sargeant Richard Williams.

