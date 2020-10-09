WEATHER: Double-digit high’s and lows in the 60’s into the weekend

Video

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- A slow cooling trend into the weekend will bring high temperatures just below 100 degrees starting today.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a weak, but dry weather system passing through the region late Saturday into Sunday will briefly push temperatures to within a few degrees of normal on Sunday.

Today high's will reach 97 degrees and late this evening cool down to around 67 degrees.

On Saturday, high's will reach 93 degrees with lows around 68. Sunday will see similar conditions with high's reaching 93 degrees and lows around 69.

For next week, increasing high pressure should result in another strong warming trend during the first part of the week resulting in high temperatures again nearing 100 degrees by Tuesday or Wednesday.