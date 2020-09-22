Survey Finds 40 Percent of Americans Would Give Up Their Dog for a Month Over Their Phone
(KYMA, KECY) - It scares some pet owners to be without their phone more than to be away from their dog, a new survey found.
In fact, the survey found 40 percent of pet owners would rather give up their dog for a month instead of their phone.
The survey also found:
44 percent of millennials would rather be separated from their significant owner for a month rather than part with their smartphone.
72 percent of respondents would choose their phone over alcohol for a month.
64 percent would rather do without coffee for a month.
60 percent of males would give up their phone instead of sex for a month.
47 percent of respondents would rather stay with their in-laws for a month instead of giving up their phone.
60 percent would choose their phone over social media for a month.
41 percent would sacrifice TV, movies and podcasts for a month.
The survey was done for SimpleTexting, an SMS marketing firm. You can find the full results of the survey at https://simpletexting.com/sacrifices-to-keep-smartphone.
Comments