Making a Difference: Fur Ball goes virtual

HSOY's biggest fundraiser of the year moves to online platform

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The pandemic isn't preventing the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) from moving forward with its annual fundraiser. Instead it'll hold the Fur Ball virtually.

The event is planned for Saturday 19 at eight in the evening. Former local TV personality, Brad Wills, will host the party on Zoom.

"Basically, you go on, it's Zoom Live Auction with Brad Wills who was a former meteorologist here at KYMA. So he is our auctioneer. It starts at 8 p.m. Saturday night and you just go onto our website and you can Zoom Live Auction, you register to bid and it's fun, going to be a lot of fun, especially with Brad." says Kari Tatar, HSOY's Director of Development.

Tatar says, in all, nearly 100 items will go up on the auction block during the virtual party, and silent auction.

Tickets are just $50, and your ticket price will be applied to the first item you win at auction. For more information, or to buy your tickets, just visit the HSOY website.

The shelter feeds and cares for nearly 7,000 animals every year. It relies on donations to provide all those homeless pets with food, shelter, and medical attention.