2020 Dove Season better than expected

Hunters bring unexpected benefits to Yuma County businesses

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County's 2020 dove hunting season is one for the history books, but it also may turn out to be one for the record books.

"Visit Yuma" says it saw even more visitors than it did last year.

Linda Morgan, the group's executive director, says the 2020 season brought more families to town than in years past. Morgan suspects the coronavirus pandemic played into the spike in tourism.

Her theory: families have been in isolation for so long, any trip is a good trip. That attitude definitely brought rewards to Yuma's hotels, restaurants, and sporting goods stores.

"Hotel occupancy did very well when compared to the same time last year. In the high double digits for hotel occupancy and that's good, good for local hotels, our restaurants and our retail which we know did well." said Morgan.

Dove hunting season wrapped up on Tuesday. It will be a while before final revenue figures will be available, but Morgan says it looks like the season was a big success.