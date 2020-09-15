The City of Somerton uses social media help boost local businesses

Video

City of Somerton launches new series to showcase and promote local merchants

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Somerton is taking a social approach to promoting its local businesses.

The city recently launched "The Somerton Scoop." It's a weekly segment on its Facebook page. Somerton's special events coordinator, Brissa Garcia, hosts the show.

Garcia visits local business, talks about their services, and also tells potential customers how business owners are making sure they're safe from coronavirus.

Garcia, a Somerton native, hopes her segment attracts more than locals to the border community.

"So our goal as always is for everybody in Yuma County to come visit Somerton, and our goal is also that not only Somerton residents support our local businesses but also people from San Luis, Yuma, Imperial and anybody else that's watching. We want them to come in and visit the best little city in Arizona." she said.

You can check out the "The Somerton Scoop" on the city's Facebook page. Businesses interested in being showcased can reach out on the page as well.