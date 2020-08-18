Goodwill offers job seekers to change careers with the tools they need

Video

Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona offers a variety of workshops and classes for those not only looking for work. But, also those looking to improve their lives

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-As members of the community, 13 On Your Side and News 11 see the impact that COVID-19 pandemic has had in our region's workforce.

We have teamed up with Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona to help those who are just getting into the workforce.

Goodwill offers a variety of classes and workshops to help those seeking work or those looking to broaden their horizons.

Some of the workshops offer to teach resume building skills, as well as person-to-person communication skills.

Lea Soto-Graham, the Senior Manager of Marketing for the Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona, tells News 11 and 13 On Your Side that they offer services to more than just job seekers.

Graham says, "If you're looking to increase your skillset and increase your career potential, we offer no-cost skills training classes and things like computer training. So, those programs like Microsoft word, office, and excel as well as soft skills training, you can make the best first impression when you're interacting with a potential employer. We offer all kinds of classes and programs like that at no cost."



During the global pandemic, Goodwill has offered job seekers the opportunity to take part in virtual job fairs, connecting them with potential employers.

