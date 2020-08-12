METALLICA invites Yuma fans to celebrate new album release

Video

Yuma County Fairground chosen as venue for virtual release party

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One of the world's most iconic heavy metal bands wants you to rock out to release of its latest album.

METALLICA will drop it's new "S&M" album at the end of the month. The coronavirus pandemic will prevent it from celebrating the new release in the arena setting it usually enjoys, but that's not stopping the band from throwing a head-banging bash.

METALLICA is teaming up with the Encore Drive-In Night Series to bring its new music to fans everywhere.

Yuma County Fairground Manager Blake Wolford found out about the event, and signed up.

"We're not that big of a town, but we still want to bring entertainment here, and this is a good way to do it with METALLICA, even though it's filmed and in a drive-in. It's something new, so you'll get that experience, we just wanted to bring something new to Yuma." said Wolford.

The event will be just like a drive-in movie with shredding sound. It will feature footage of METALLICA'S first concert of 2020. In addition to rocking out to the band's new music, fans will also see it perform material spanning from its 40-year career.

METALLICA Drive-in Album Release Party Friday, August 29, 2020 - 8:30pm Yuma County Fairgrounds - 2520 E. 32nd Street $115 per car - includes 4 album downloads

Tickets can be purchased online through a number of outlets. However, the KYMA.com team found Ticketmaster to have the lowest handling fees.