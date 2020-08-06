Skip to Content
Published 9:01 am

Files by Google adds PIN protection to keep private data

(KYMA, KECY) - Google has launched Safe Folder for its Files by Google application, a new feature that will allow users to keep private files locked in a separate, password-locked folder in the app. Users can move any document, file, or media file into the secure location in the app that can only be accessed by a 4-digit PIN code. Safe Folder will start rolling out in beta for Files by Google, and will soon be made available to more people in the coming weeks.

Dominique Newland

Dominique joined KYMA in June 2019 as a Sunrise anchor. She was born in New Jersey but raised in Carmel, Indiana.

