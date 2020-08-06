Files by Google adds PIN protection to keep private data

Video

(KYMA, KECY) - Google has launched Safe Folder for its Files by Google application, a new feature that will allow users to keep private files locked in a separate, password-locked folder in the app. Users can move any document, file, or media file into the secure location in the app that can only be accessed by a 4-digit PIN code. Safe Folder will start rolling out in beta for Files by Google, and will soon be made available to more people in the coming weeks.