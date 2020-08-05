Making A Difference: Pandemic won’t stop local club from helping kids in need

Video

United Dreams Car Club taking steps to hold event safely

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The local chapter of the United Dreams Car Club is getting ready to host its annual drive for school supplies.

For most car clubs in the Desert Southwest, the core of their existence is community. On any given weekend, clubs will host car washes and food fundraisers, all to help a local family or organization. Although there are many clubs, the Yuma County Chapter of United Dreams is a legacy club that has withstood the test of time.

United Dreams is best known for its annual car show, where proceeds are donated to a local family in need. Each year the club also hosts an annual school supply drive. This marks the 11th year of the United Dreams School Supply Drive. Each year, the club's members vote on which organization will receive the donated items. From backpacks, pencils, markers, glue and even copy paper are always in demand. For many teachers those items come out of their pockets.

United Dreams, like many other groups, were facing possible cancellations due to the pandemic. But Rene Gonzalez, president for Yuma's chapter, said that wasn't an option. His feeling reflect that of his club, who feel that regardless of the pandemic the need is there. In years past the supply drive was one of those events that car enthusiasts enjoyed attending. Along with being able to donate to a worthy cause they had a show and shine, a tug of war and the ever popular jalapeno eating contest.

This year, however, United Dreams not only wants to make sure that kids get what they need, they want to make sure attendees are safe. "We'll be collecting school supplies like we always do every year. This is our eleventh annual, it's going to be a little different this year of course with everything that's going on. We're going to be doing a Drive-by instead of the normal show and shine like we usually do. It's very important to us, it gives back to the kids, those are more important than anything else." Gonzalez said.

Now, drivers who wish to park and display their vehicles are more than welcome, but they're asking that masks be worn and that social distancing be practiced. The School Supply Drive is on Saturday August 8 from 6 p.m until 8 p.m. at the Angry Crab parking lot off of Castle Dome Avenue.