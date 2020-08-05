Local teen starts her own coffee business

Video

Sierra McHone has wanted to be a barista for years, and decided long ago that she would have her own business

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) -A Yuma teen started up a mobile coffee service after being fascinated by the job of a barista for years.

It's easy to get lost in the grind of things, you visit a coffee shop, order your drink, pay and walk away. But, you may miss the artistry behind the counter as the barista mixes the right ingredients to make your drink perfect. A vision not lost on Sierra McHone of Yuma, who says she loved seeing baristas work or better yet, create.

At 14, Sierra, like many teens before her, created a Facebook account and when filling out her profile she listed "Starbucks Barista" as her job title due to her fascination with the job. She says that at that moment she decided that she would do just that, become a barista. Fast forward, three years Sierra is set to graduate from Gila Ridge High School at just 17. Her senior year ravaged by a global pandemic which called on everyone to stay inside. While other teens used the time to binge watch their favorite shows, Sierra stayed steadfast with her plans to open her own business.

Sierra tells us that this is simply what she wanted to do. "When I was 14 I made a Facebook page, I put that I was a Barista at Starbucks as the job and then I decided to open my own coffee truck. Because it's what I want to do, I want to be a barista."

After graduation, she took her plans on the road starting Sierra Coffee Company, a mobile barista service. Sierra says that she credits her drive to her parent,s who both own their own businesses. Her father, who owns a local repair shop, reached out to local auto dealerships and that's where Sierra got started. Sierra Coffee Company can be found on almost all social media sites with her schedule and list of drinks.