The best airlines during the coronavirus pandemic

(KYMA, KECY) - Landing in the top spot is Delta Air Lines, which has had the best response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the travel experts at The Points Guy. Delta ranks highly due to its impressive cleaning procedures—including electrostatic spraying with disinfectant of jets before all flights—as well as deep cleanings of gate areas and jet bridges. Delta was the first carrier to begin boarding back-to-front and is also restricting passenger capacity (50% in first class, 60% in economy). The airline also receives high marks in the study for its ticket flexibility and extension of loyalty status into 2021.

Alaska Airlines ranks second on the list, thanks to its passenger-friendly policies, including providing free masks, limiting capacity onboard its planes and extending elite status to its loyalty-club members.

At the bottom of the list is Spirit Airlines, which receives the lowest ranking of the 10 major American carriers. The low-cost airline ranks poorly due to additional charges for masks, vague cleaning procedures and no efforts to limit flight capacity or protect frequent flyers. Frontier—another low-cost carrier—is the second worst airline on the list.