One arrested after active shooter at Arizona Walmart

(KYMA, KECY) - An active shooter situation has ended at the Walmart in Taylor, Arizona, which is located near Snowflake, reported by Azfamily.

According to the Snowflake Taylor Police Department's Facebook, a suspect is in custody and there are no injuries.

Police posted a press release on their Facebook that says an employee inside the Walmart called them around 4:48 a.m. and told them that there was an armed man who entered through the garden center as employees were getting ready to prepare the store to reopen. A second employee called saying they heard a gunshot outside the store.

The press release says that the suspect held numerous employees at gunpoint.

The suspect was identified by police as 52-year-old Solomon Dominguez from Concho, Arizona.