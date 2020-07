Video

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The COVID-19 pandemic has affected many different people in various ways. Holly Sammons-Hess, a therapist with Yuma roots, works at Blue Door Psychotherapy based in Tucson. She shares more about mental health services offered, if locals need a friendly, safe space to open up at.

Holly can be reached at holly.sammons@bdpsy.com or via phone call or text at (520) 230 - 1740.