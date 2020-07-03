McDonald’s hits pause on reopening dining rooms as coronavirus cases rise

Video

(CNN Business) - McDonald's is hitting pause on its plan to reopen its dining rooms for three weeks as states across the country block restaurants from reopening because of rising cases of Covid-19.

"Keeping with our thoughtful approach to reopening, effective today, we are pausing all dine-in reopening plans for 21 days," Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald's (MCD) USA, and Mark Salebra, chair of the National Franchisee Leadership Alliance, which represents some McDonald's franchise operators, wrote in a Wednesday letter to US franchise operators and employees.

The plans in the letter, viewed by CNN, were first reported by The Wall Street Journal.