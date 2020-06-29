Walter Beasley discusses life, music and his new health care endeavors

Video

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Walter Beasley, saxophonist, professor, entrepreneur and El Centro native recently sat down to discuss his latest music projects and healthcare facility in Yuma.

One to One Private Home Health Care, started by Beasley, has the mission to create a consistent , reliable , and safe alternative to families of dementia patients who choose to keep loved ones at home. Originally inspired by Beasley's parents, who both suffered from dementia, Beasley said he wanted to create a facility that he could be proud of and to support others suffering from the draining disease.

When he's not focused on One to One, Beasley is recording new music in his home studio and hoping to get back on the road touring when given the green light. Beasley's top hits including, It's Alright and Do You Wanna Dance, can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.

To connect with Beasley, follow his Facebook linked here.