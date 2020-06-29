Skip to Content
Video
By
Published 12:10 pm

Only two U.S. states are seeing a decline in new coronavirus cases

coronavirus-4914026_1920

(CNN) - Only two US states are reporting a decline in new coronavirus cases compared to last week: Connecticut and Rhode Island.

A rise was reported in a staggering 36 states, including Florida, which some experts have cautioned could be the next epicenter for infections.

Officials there and across the US are also warning of an increase in cases among younger people.

Florida reported 9,585 new coronavirus cases Saturday, a single-day record since the start of the pandemic. The number rivals those of New York's peak in early April (New York's new case tally Saturday was about 6% of Florida's). On Sunday, Florida's Department of Health reported another 8,530 new cases.

As Seen on TV / Health

Dominique Newland

Dominique joined KYMA in June 2019 as a Sunrise anchor. She was born in New Jersey but raised in Carmel, Indiana.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply