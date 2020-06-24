Trump’s brother tries to halt family tell-all book

Video

(CNN) - President Trump's younger brother filed a temporary restraining order on Tuesday in an attempt to block the publication of an unflattering tell-all book by the President's niece, Mary L. Trump.

The filing, a copy of which was obtained by CNN, listed Robert S. Trump as the plaintiff. Mary Trump and the publisher of her forthcoming book, Simon & Schuster, were listed as defendants.

Robert Trump, who is represented by the President's attorney, Charles Harder, argued in the filing that Mary Trump was breaking a confidentiality agreement by publishing the book.

The filing said that after the death of Fred Trump, litigation ensued over his will. As part of a settlement, the filing said, a confidentiality provision was agreed upon by all parties, including Mary Trump.