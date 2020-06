Video

(KYMA, KECY) - A bagged salad mix has infected more than 100 people in seven states, causing the Food and Drug Administration to issue a recall of the product distributed to three different grocery store chains in a dozen states.

The salad mix containing carrots, red cabbage and iceberg lettuce had been sold at Hy-Vee, ALDI and Jewel-Osco grocery stores and was found to be contaminated with the parasite cyclospora.