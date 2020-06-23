Some Disney resorts now open: What to know

Video

(KYMA, KECY, WFLA) - On Monday, select Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts and Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground reopened, according to WDW.

The select Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts include the following:

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Beach Club Villas

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort

WDW said its employees are taking numerous “health and safety measures based on guidance from various governmental authorities and health agencies.”

Additionally, the following Disney resort hotels will reopen to booked guests on the following dates:

July 10: Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House, Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Contemporary Resort

July 29: Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

August 12: Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

August 24: Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resorts

September 21: Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

October 1: Disney’s BoardWalk Resort

October 14: Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom are expected to reopen on July 11, and Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15.