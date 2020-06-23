Some Disney resorts now open: What to know
(KYMA, KECY, WFLA) - On Monday, select Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts and Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground reopened, according to WDW.
The select Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts include the following:
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s Beach Club Villas
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort
- The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort
WDW said its employees are taking numerous “health and safety measures based on guidance from various governmental authorities and health agencies.”
Additionally, the following Disney resort hotels will reopen to booked guests on the following dates:
- July 10: Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House, Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- July 29: Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- August 12: Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
- August 24: Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resorts
- September 21: Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- October 1: Disney’s BoardWalk Resort
- October 14: Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
Disney’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom are expected to reopen on July 11, and Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15.
