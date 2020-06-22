Police escort California family out of Walmart for not following mask guidelines

Video

(KYMA, KECY) - After several customers declined to wear masks in the shop, a Turlock Walmart called the police for trespassing, according to Turlock police chief Nino Amirfar.

On June 18, California ordered residents to wear masks in most outdoor and indoor settings when social distancing is not possible. A video posted on social media grew attention on Saturday after it showed people being removed from a Walmart.

Bobbie Carne, who posted the video, said in the post description that at least two kids were not wearing masks.

"The manager came out and he was really, really upset," said Carne. "He said 'Yes, of course, I want him arrested. How are we going to enforce it?' He was flailing his arms around and really aggressive."

Chief Amirfar said the store requested people to wear face masks but when the customers refused, which he says is their right to do. Later, Amirfar says the business denied to give them service until they followed the rules.