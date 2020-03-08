18 people shot in Cleveland, one fatally

Video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (KYMA, KECY) - Police are investigating a shooting in Cleveland that left one person dead and 18 others wounded.

It happened at 11:30 Saturday night.

Police arrived to the scene of a party where they found one person dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Cleveland police, multiple motorcycle clubs were at the party when a fight broke out.

Several people were asked to leave the party, but they later returned firing shots.

18 people were shot, with injuries ranging from minor to severe.

The investigation is ongoing.