Cooking with Chef Lucy – Mason Jar Southwest Salad

By
New
today at 5:32 PM
Published 5:57 PM

Need a quick idea for lunch? Chef Lucy has got you covered.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz shares how to make a salad with a twist.

Mason jars are perfect for any use, so why not throw in some veggies you already have in your fridge, add some dressing, shake it up and ta-da, bon appetit.

INGREDIENTS:

  • ¾ cup brown rice or quinoa ​
  • 1 large sweet potato, diced ​
  • 1 15-oz. can of low sodium ​
  • 1 cup frozen corn
  • 1 red bell pepper, chopped ​
  • ⅓ cup chopped red onion​
  • 1 cup chopped collard greens or kale​
  • 1 batch of dressing ​
  • 1 tbsp raw pumpkin seeds or hemp hearts (optional)​
  • 1 cup of mixed baby salad greens ​(or chopped romaine lettuce)​

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Prepare green dressing and set aside​
  • 1 cup Greek Yogurt​
  • 1 cup fresh parsley​
  • 1 cup mixed soft leafy herbs, dill, mint, tarragon and cilantro​
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice plus ½ teaspoon zest​
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil​
  • 1 garlic clove​
  • ¼ teaspoon sea salt​
  • Freshly ground black pepper​
  1. Assemble the salad in a jar using three 32-ounce or quart-size mason jars. ​
  2. Line up the jars and start by pouring ⅓ cup of the dressing​.
  3. Then layer the red onion, bell pepper, corn, black beans, sweet potato, and brown rice. Save the collard greens or kale for the top. ​Adding the collard greens at the top keeps it from getting soggy. ​
  4. Sprinkle optional pumpkin seeds, if using.​
  5. When ready to eat, shake the jar to combine the ingredients and add to a large bed of mixed salad greens or chopped romaine lettuce. Enjoy!​

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

