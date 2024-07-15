Cooking with Chef Lucy – Mason Jar Southwest Salad
Need a quick idea for lunch? Chef Lucy has got you covered.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz shares how to make a salad with a twist.
Mason jars are perfect for any use, so why not throw in some veggies you already have in your fridge, add some dressing, shake it up and ta-da, bon appetit.
INGREDIENTS:
- ¾ cup brown rice or quinoa
- 1 large sweet potato, diced
- 1 15-oz. can of low sodium
- 1 cup frozen corn
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped
- ⅓ cup chopped red onion
- 1 cup chopped collard greens or kale
- 1 batch of dressing
- 1 tbsp raw pumpkin seeds or hemp hearts (optional)
- 1 cup of mixed baby salad greens (or chopped romaine lettuce)
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Prepare green dressing and set aside
- 1 cup Greek Yogurt
- 1 cup fresh parsley
- 1 cup mixed soft leafy herbs, dill, mint, tarragon and cilantro
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice plus ½ teaspoon zest
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 garlic clove
- ¼ teaspoon sea salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- Assemble the salad in a jar using three 32-ounce or quart-size mason jars.
- Line up the jars and start by pouring ⅓ cup of the dressing.
- Then layer the red onion, bell pepper, corn, black beans, sweet potato, and brown rice. Save the collard greens or kale for the top. Adding the collard greens at the top keeps it from getting soggy.
- Sprinkle optional pumpkin seeds, if using.
- When ready to eat, shake the jar to combine the ingredients and add to a large bed of mixed salad greens or chopped romaine lettuce. Enjoy!