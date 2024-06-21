Skip to Content
Top Mealz Recipes

Cooking with Chef Lucy – Peanut Butter Cookies

By
today at 8:44 PM
Published 9:02 PM

Chef Lucy demonstrates how to make some healthy cookies using very little ingredients

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz says this is a recipe you can make with your children.

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour 180g
  • 1/2 cup butter unsalted, room temp 113g
  • 1 cup peanut butter 250g
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar 100g, lightly packed
  • 1/2 cup sugar 100g
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract 5mL
  • 1 egg large, room temp
  • 3/4 tsp baking powder 3g

Instructions:

  • Preheat over to 350F
  • Sift flour and baking powder together then whisk to combine.
  • Cream butter and sugars in a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. 
  • Add peanut butter and mix until incorporated.
  • Mix in egg and vanilla extract then add flour mixture and beat until incorporated.
  • Roll dough into one-inch balls and place on baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
  • Flatten cookies with a fork in a crisscross pattern.
  • Bake cookies for about 10 minutes.
  • Allow cookies to cool completely on baking sheet, they need to set up before being transferred.
Article Topic Follows: Top Mealz Recipes

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content