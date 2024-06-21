Cooking with Chef Lucy – Peanut Butter Cookies
Chef Lucy demonstrates how to make some healthy cookies using very little ingredients
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz says this is a recipe you can make with your children.
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour 180g
- 1/2 cup butter unsalted, room temp 113g
- 1 cup peanut butter 250g
- 1/2 cup brown sugar 100g, lightly packed
- 1/2 cup sugar 100g
- 1 tsp vanilla extract 5mL
- 1 egg large, room temp
- 3/4 tsp baking powder 3g
Instructions:
- Preheat over to 350F
- Sift flour and baking powder together then whisk to combine.
- Cream butter and sugars in a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment.
- Add peanut butter and mix until incorporated.
- Mix in egg and vanilla extract then add flour mixture and beat until incorporated.
- Roll dough into one-inch balls and place on baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
- Flatten cookies with a fork in a crisscross pattern.
- Bake cookies for about 10 minutes.
- Allow cookies to cool completely on baking sheet, they need to set up before being transferred.