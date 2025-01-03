Good Morning Energy Juice Recipe
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kickstart your day with a burst of natural energy! This juice is packed with vitamins, minerals, and natural sugars that your body can absorb quickly, giving you an instant pick-me-up.
Ingredients (Serves 2):
- 1 orange, peeled
- 1 small beet, peeled
- 1 small carrot, peeled
- 1-inch piece of ginger
- 1 cup cold water
Directions:
- Combine all the ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth.
- For a smoother texture, strain the juice; or serve as is to enjoy extra fiber.
- Pour into glasses and savor this nutrient-rich energy booster!
Enjoy this refreshing drink and fuel your day naturally!