Good Morning Energy Juice Recipe

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kickstart your day with a burst of natural energy! This juice is packed with vitamins, minerals, and natural sugars that your body can absorb quickly, giving you an instant pick-me-up.

Ingredients (Serves 2):

  • 1 orange, peeled
  • 1 small beet, peeled
  • 1 small carrot, peeled
  • 1-inch piece of ginger
  • 1 cup cold water

Directions:

  1. Combine all the ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth.
  2. For a smoother texture, strain the juice; or serve as is to enjoy extra fiber.
  3. Pour into glasses and savor this nutrient-rich energy booster!

Enjoy this refreshing drink and fuel your day naturally!

