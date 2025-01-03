Good Morning Energy Juice Recipe

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kickstart your day with a burst of natural energy! This juice is packed with vitamins, minerals, and natural sugars that your body can absorb quickly, giving you an instant pick-me-up.

Ingredients (Serves 2):

1 orange, peeled

1 small beet, peeled

1 small carrot, peeled

1-inch piece of ginger

1 cup cold water

Directions:

Combine all the ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth. For a smoother texture, strain the juice; or serve as is to enjoy extra fiber. Pour into glasses and savor this nutrient-rich energy booster!

Enjoy this refreshing drink and fuel your day naturally!