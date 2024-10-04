Skip to Content
Cooking with Chef Lucy – Berry Oat Bars

Make the perfect snack for when you're on the go or to eat after a workout

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz whips up berry oat bars with few ingredients that have many health benefits.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 1/2 cups rolled oats​
  • 1/2 cup almond flour (or regular flour)​
  • 1/4 cup honey (or maple syrup)​
  • 1/4 cup melted coconut oil​
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract​
  • 1 cup fresh mixed berries (blueberries, raspberries, or strawberries)​
  • pinch of salt

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C) and line an 8x8-inch baking dish with parchment paper.​
  2. Mix the oat base:
    In a bowl, combine the oats, almond flour, honey, melted coconut oil, vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt. Stir well until combined.​
  3. Press the base into the pan:
    Press about 2/3 of the oat mixture firmly into the bottom of the baking dish.​
  4. Add the berries:
    Spread the fresh berries evenly over the oat base.​
  5. Top with crumble:
    Crumble the remaining oat mixture on top of the berries.​
  6. Bake:
    Bake for 25-30 minutes, until the top is golden, and the berries are bubbling.​
  7. Cool and cut:
    Let the bars cool completely, then cut them into squares.​

