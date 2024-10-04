Cooking with Chef Lucy – Berry Oat Bars
Make the perfect snack for when you're on the go or to eat after a workout
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz whips up berry oat bars with few ingredients that have many health benefits.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 1/2 cups rolled oats
- 1/2 cup almond flour (or regular flour)
- 1/4 cup honey (or maple syrup)
- 1/4 cup melted coconut oil
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 cup fresh mixed berries (blueberries, raspberries, or strawberries)
- pinch of salt
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C) and line an 8x8-inch baking dish with parchment paper.
- Mix the oat base:
In a bowl, combine the oats, almond flour, honey, melted coconut oil, vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt. Stir well until combined.
- Press the base into the pan:
Press about 2/3 of the oat mixture firmly into the bottom of the baking dish.
- Add the berries:
Spread the fresh berries evenly over the oat base.
- Top with crumble:
Crumble the remaining oat mixture on top of the berries.
- Bake:
Bake for 25-30 minutes, until the top is golden, and the berries are bubbling.
- Cool and cut:
Let the bars cool completely, then cut them into squares.