Cooking with Chef Lucy – Roasted poblano & queso fresco guacamole​

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Holy guacamole! This recipe is great for your whole family to enjoy, especially for get-togethers.

Chef Lucy with Top Mealz says the spice level is totally up to you.

INGREDIENTS:

2 ripe avocados​

1 medium poblano pepper​

1/4 cup diced red onion​

1 tomato, diced​

1 tbsp lime juice​

1/4 cup crumbled queso fresco​

1 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro​

Salt and pepper to taste​

1 tsp olive oil

INSTRUCTIONS: