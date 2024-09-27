Cooking with Chef Lucy – Roasted poblano & queso fresco guacamole
Learn how to whip up some fresh guac, perfect to share on football Sundays
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Holy guacamole! This recipe is great for your whole family to enjoy, especially for get-togethers.
Chef Lucy with Top Mealz says the spice level is totally up to you.
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 ripe avocados
- 1 medium poblano pepper
- 1/4 cup diced red onion
- 1 tomato, diced
- 1 tbsp lime juice
- 1/4 cup crumbled queso fresco
- 1 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 tsp olive oil
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Char the Poblano Pepper:
Heat a skillet or grill over high heat. Rub the poblano pepper with olive oil and roast it on all sides until the skin is blistered and charred (about 5-7 minutes). Once charred, place the pepper in a bowl and cover it with plastic wrap to steam for 5 minutes. Peel the skin, remove seeds, and chop finely.
- Mash the Avocados:
In a bowl, mash the avocados to your desired consistency.
- Add the Ingredients:
Stir in the charred poblano, diced red onion, tomato, lime juice, salt, and pepper.
- Fold in Queso Fresco:
Gently fold in the crumbled queso fresco for a salty, creamy kick.
- Garnish with Cilantro:
Top the guacamole with freshly chopped cilantro.