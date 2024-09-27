Skip to Content
Top Mealz

Cooking with Chef Lucy – Roasted poblano & queso fresco guacamole​

By
New
today at 6:10 PM
Published 6:28 PM

Learn how to whip up some fresh guac, perfect to share on football Sundays

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Holy guacamole! This recipe is great for your whole family to enjoy, especially for get-togethers.

Chef Lucy with Top Mealz says the spice level is totally up to you.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 ripe avocados​
  • 1 medium poblano pepper​
  • 1/4 cup diced red onion​
  • 1 tomato, diced​
  • 1 tbsp lime juice​
  • 1/4 cup crumbled queso fresco​
  • 1 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro​
  • Salt and pepper to taste​
  • 1 tsp olive oil

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Char the Poblano Pepper:
    Heat a skillet or grill over high heat. Rub the poblano pepper with olive oil and roast it on all sides until the skin is blistered and charred (about 5-7 minutes). Once charred, place the pepper in a bowl and cover it with plastic wrap to steam for 5 minutes. Peel the skin, remove seeds, and chop finely.​
  2. Mash the Avocados:
    In a bowl, mash the avocados to your desired consistency.​
  3. Add the Ingredients:
    Stir in the charred poblano, diced red onion, tomato, lime juice, salt, and pepper.​
  4. Fold in Queso Fresco:
    Gently fold in the crumbled queso fresco for a salty, creamy kick.​
  5. Garnish with Cilantro:
    Top the guacamole with freshly chopped cilantro.​
Article Topic Follows: Top Mealz

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content