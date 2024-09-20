Skip to Content
Cooking with Chef Lucy – Mexican Street Corn (Esquites)

KYMA
By
New
today at 1:16 AM
Published 3:50 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz demonstrates how to make Mexican street corn by mixing all ingredients in a skillet.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 cups frozen white corn kernels​
  • 2 tbsp butter​
  • 2 tbsp Mexican crema (or sour cream)​
  • 1 tsp chili powder​
  • 1 tsp Tajin seasoning​
  • 1 fresh lemon (for juice) 

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Cook the Corn:
    Heat a skillet over medium heat. Add the frozen corn and one tablespoon of butter. ​Cook, stirring occasionally, for about 3 minutes until the corn is warmed through and slightly golden.​
  2. Add Butter:
    Stir in the remaining tablespoon of butter to coat the corn evenly.​
  3. Top with Crema:
    Drizzle the cooked corn with Mexican crema, distributing it evenly.​
  4. Season:
    Sprinkle the corn with chili powder and Tajín seasoning for a spicy and tangy kick.​
  5. Add Lemon:
    Squeeze fresh lemon juice over the corn to finish.​
  6. Serve and Enjoy:
    Serve immediately as a side dish or snack!​

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

