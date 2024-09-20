Cooking with Chef Lucy – Mexican Street Corn (Esquites)
An ultra-popular Mexican street food that is perfect as a snack or appetizer
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz demonstrates how to make Mexican street corn by mixing all ingredients in a skillet.
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 cups frozen white corn kernels
- 2 tbsp butter
- 2 tbsp Mexican crema (or sour cream)
- 1 tsp chili powder
- 1 tsp Tajin seasoning
- 1 fresh lemon (for juice)
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Cook the Corn:
Heat a skillet over medium heat. Add the frozen corn and one tablespoon of butter. Cook, stirring occasionally, for about 3 minutes until the corn is warmed through and slightly golden.
- Add Butter:
Stir in the remaining tablespoon of butter to coat the corn evenly.
- Top with Crema:
Drizzle the cooked corn with Mexican crema, distributing it evenly.
- Season:
Sprinkle the corn with chili powder and Tajín seasoning for a spicy and tangy kick.
- Add Lemon:
Squeeze fresh lemon juice over the corn to finish.
- Serve and Enjoy:
Serve immediately as a side dish or snack!