Cooking with Chef Lucy – Shrimp Pesto
Pesto adds a fresh, vibrant flavor to the shrimp, making them perfect for a light meal
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz makes microgreen pesto with shrimp scampi.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 2 tablespoons olive oil Pesto Ingredients
- 2 cups microgreens
- 1 cup basil
- garlic clove, crushed
- 1/2 lemon, juiced
- 1/4 cup of pepitas
- 1/2 cup olive oil
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Cook the shrimp in olive oil until pink and opaque.
2. Prepare the microgreen pesto by mixing all the ingredients until you get a smooth consistency.
3. Mix the cooked shrimp with the pesto and serve over pasta or as desired.