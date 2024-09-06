Skip to Content
Cooking with Chef Lucy – Shrimp Pesto

September 5, 2024 11:28 PM
Published 5:25 PM

Pesto adds a fresh, vibrant flavor to the shrimp, making them perfect for a light meal

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz makes microgreen pesto with shrimp scampi.

​INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined  
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil Pesto Ingredients
  • 2 cups microgreens
  • 1 cup basil
  • garlic clove, crushed
  • 1/2 lemon, juiced
  • 1/4 cup of pepitas  ​
  • 1/2 cup olive oil 

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Cook the shrimp in olive oil until pink and opaque.​
2. Prepare the microgreen pesto by mixing all the ingredients until you get a smooth consistency.​
3. Mix the cooked shrimp with the pesto and serve over pasta or as desired.

