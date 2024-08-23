Cooking with Chef Lucy – Cucumber Lentil Salad

Lentils are a powerhouse of nutrition. This salad is versatile, so feel free to get creative with the ingredients.

Yuma, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz says this salad is perfect for meal prep.

Lentils contain folate, iron, and vitamin B1, which can help lower blood pressure and bad cholesterol, and reduce the risk of heart disease.

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup uncooked lentils​

- 1 English cucumber, finely diced​

- 1 small red onion, finely diced​

- ¾ cup chopped fresh mint and cilantro​

- ½ cup diced and drained sun-dried tomatoes​

- 3 tbsp olive oil​

- 2 tbsp lemon juice​

- 1 tsp Cumin Powder​

- ½ tsp sea salt​

- ¼ tsp black pepper ​

INSTRUCTIONS:

Cook the lentils. Combine lentils with water or veggie broth and cook until tender. Rinse in cold water.​

2. Mix the dressing. Combine all lemon dressing ingredients and whisk together.​

3. Combine. Add lentils, cucumber, red onion, mint, and sun-dried tomatoes to a bowl. Drizzle with lemon dressing and toss.​

4. Serve immediately or refrigerate for up to 3-4 days.​

