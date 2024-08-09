Cooking with Chef Lucy – Miso Soup

Miso soup is a comforting dish that is surprisingly easy to make at home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz demonstrates how to make miso soup right in your own kitchen. The key is to get the broth right.

You do need quite a few ingredients.

Soup Base Ingredients:

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tsp minced ginger

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 ½ tbsp white miso

1 tbsp peanut butter

2 cups vegetable broth

1 cup coconut milk

2 Shitake mushrooms

1 tbsp soy sauce

Noodles and Toppings:

Bok choy or other greens

Sliced mushrooms

½ cup corn kernels

Chopped scallion

Hard-boiled egg

Pork belly

Sesame seeds

Salsa Macha

Instructions: