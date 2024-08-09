Cooking with Chef Lucy – Miso Soup
Miso soup is a comforting dish that is surprisingly easy to make at home
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz demonstrates how to make miso soup right in your own kitchen. The key is to get the broth right.
You do need quite a few ingredients.
Soup Base Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp sesame oil
- 1 tsp minced ginger
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 ½ tbsp white miso
- 1 tbsp peanut butter
- 2 cups vegetable broth
- 1 cup coconut milk
- 2 Shitake mushrooms
- 1 tbsp soy sauce
Noodles and Toppings:
- Bok choy or other greens
- Sliced mushrooms
- ½ cup corn kernels
- Chopped scallion
- Hard-boiled egg
- Pork belly
- Sesame seeds
- Salsa Macha
Instructions:
- Heat sesame oil, add garlic, ginger, and scallion, sauté.
- Add miso paste and peanut butter, mix well.
- Stir in vegetable stock and coconut milk.
- Add mushrooms and ramen noodles, boil.
- Season with soy sauce and salt. Add veggies, corn, and scallions.
- Add chili oil if desired. Enjoy hot.