Cooking with Chef Lucy – Miso Soup

today at 5:44 PM
Published 6:23 PM

Miso soup is a comforting dish that is surprisingly easy to make at home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz demonstrates how to make miso soup right in your own kitchen. The key is to get the broth right.

You do need quite a few ingredients.

Soup Base Ingredients:

  • 1 tbsp sesame oil
  • 1 tsp minced ginger
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 ½ tbsp white miso
  • 1 tbsp peanut butter
  • 2 cups vegetable broth
  • 1 cup coconut milk
  • 2 Shitake mushrooms
  • 1 tbsp soy sauce

Noodles and Toppings:

  • Bok choy or other greens
  • Sliced mushrooms
  • ½ cup corn kernels
  • Chopped scallion
  • Hard-boiled egg
  • Pork belly
  • Sesame seeds
  • Salsa Macha

Instructions:

  1. Heat sesame oil, add garlic, ginger, and scallion, sauté.
  2. Add miso paste and peanut butter, mix well.
  3. Stir in vegetable stock and coconut milk.
  4. Add mushrooms and ramen noodles, boil.
  5. Season with soy sauce and salt. Add veggies, corn, and scallions.
  6. Add chili oil if desired. Enjoy hot.
Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

